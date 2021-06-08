Chris Harrison Leaves “Bachelor” Franchise ‘For Good’

Looks like Chris Harrison’s temporary leave of absence is now permanent with an 8-figure deal. According to the story in Deadline, the payout deal comes with strings attached that he has to keep his mouth shut. Harrison’s lawyer was threatening a ton of lawsuits that would air lots of “dirty laundry” unless they reached a financial agreement.
Harrison got involved in controversy earlier this year after offering in an interview a pass and “compassion” to Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over 2018 photos that surfaced of her at an Old South plantation-themed fraternity formal. Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay thought the fact Harrison suggested the public should give Kirkconnell a chance to apologize was racist and he was booted. He publicly apologized saying March 4th: “I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” “I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.”
BTW…”Bachelor” Matt James and his final pick, Rachael Kirkconnell, are back together. But no forgiveness for Harrison. Former “Bachelorettes” Tayshia Adams and Katilyn Bristowe are guiding Katie Thurston through her season of “The Bachelorette” that launched last night. Creator Mike Fleiss tapped pal David Spade to be among guest hosts for “Bachelor In Paradise”.
