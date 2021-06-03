Chris Harrison is Out As Host of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ with David Spade Set to Host

Yes, you read that correctly. Comedian David Spade is stepping into the hosting role on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this summer as Chris Harrison is out.
David Spade has been confirmed as a host while other comedians are also supposed to be stepping in but David Spade is the only announced name. David has previously been a part of the show through his show “Lights Out with David Spade”.
Chris Harrison will not host #BachelorInParadise this season. The role will be filled by celebrity comedians — including David Spade — who will serve as guest hosts. https://t.co/3yMeow0OrE pic.twitter.com/D0wPmYd6yx
— Variety (@Variety) June 2, 2021
