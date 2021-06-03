      Weather Alert

Chris Harrison is Out As Host of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ with David Spade Set to Host

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:43am

Yes, you read that correctly. Comedian David Spade is stepping into the hosting role on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this summer as Chris Harrison is out.

David Spade has been confirmed as a host while other comedians are also supposed to be stepping in but David Spade is the only announced name. David has previously been a part of the show through his show “Lights Out with David Spade”.

TAGS
Bachelor Bachelor In Paradise Chris Harrison David Spade
