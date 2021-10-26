Chris Evans Tweets About ‘The Office’…Gets Jim and Pam’s Attention

Well this is just fun…finding out that Chris Evans likes to binge The Office on a Saturday.
He was watching an episode surrounding long-distance couple Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), who seem to be out of sync when in actuality, their actions are mirroring each other. They end up leaving identical voice mails at the end of the day.
When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021
Pam responded:
https://t.co/gm59Srhvnd pic.twitter.com/5bb9vgF6t1
— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) October 23, 2021
And so did Jim…
https://t.co/mgnJBSbUV3 pic.twitter.com/kPLBYwVmj2
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 24, 2021
And Chris was stoked.
Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021
