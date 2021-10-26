      Weather Alert

Chris Evans Tweets About ‘The Office’…Gets Jim and Pam’s Attention

Oct 26, 2021 @ 7:03am

Well this is just fun…finding out that Chris Evans likes to binge The Office on a Saturday.

He was watching an episode surrounding long-distance couple Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), who seem to be out of sync when in actuality, their actions are mirroring each other. They end up leaving identical voice mails at the end of the day.

Pam responded:

And so did Jim…

And Chris was stoked.

