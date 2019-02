HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans walk onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Evans has become one of the favorite moment of the 2019 Academy Awards while proving chivalry is alive and well.

Regina King won one of the first major awards of the night for Best Supporting Actress, and tripped as she stood up to walk to the stage. Chris immediately jumped up to steady her, and led her all the way to the stage LIKE A REAL CAPTAIN AMERICA!