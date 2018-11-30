Chris Evans Might Put That Captain America Suit Back On!!!!!

Chris Evans may not be done playing “Captain America” after all!!!!

He shattered our heart back in October when tweeted this heartfelt message about saying goodbye to that character he’s played for eight-years.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

But now, “Avengers 4” co-director Joe Russo is saying Chris ‘ISN’T DONE’ playing Cap!! He said, “I don’t want to explain what I mean, but audiences will soon understand.”



