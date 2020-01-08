      Weather Alert

Chris Evans Is Single And Dating Around…Opportunity??

Jan 8, 2020 @ 9:50am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actor Chris Evans poses in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Chris Evans is a single man but is dating.

Sources say he has been dating different women and is having fun but is not exclusive with anyone.  He is trying to be more private with his love life following his public relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance…LOL

