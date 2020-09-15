Chris Evans Breaks His Silence After He Shared His Own NSFW Photos
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Actor Chris Evans, arrives at the premiere Of Marvel's "Captain America:The Winter Soldier at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Over the weekend, Chris Evans accidentally shared his own NSFW images on his Instagram account after posting a video revealing his own camera roll. He of course took it down immediately, but the internet noticed. The internet then tried to save Chris by sharing other pictures of Chris.
Well, Chris finally broke his silence, and it may be the best response ever. He’s just like the rest of us.
Slow clapping for Chris Evans over here.