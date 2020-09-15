      Breaking News
Vote 2020

Chris Evans Breaks His Silence After He Shared His Own NSFW Photos

Sep 15, 2020 @ 7:08am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: Actor Chris Evans, arrives at the premiere Of Marvel's "Captain America:The Winter Soldier at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Chris Evans accidentally shared his own NSFW images on his Instagram account after posting a video revealing his own camera roll. He of course took it down immediately, but the internet noticed. The internet then tried to save Chris by sharing other pictures of Chris.

Well, Chris finally broke his silence, and it may be the best response ever. He’s just like the rest of us.

Slow clapping for Chris Evans over here.

 

TAGS
Captain America Chris Evans Instagram NSFW photo leak Vote
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE