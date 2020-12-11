Chris Evans As Buzz Lightyear????
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Actor Chris Evans attends the premiere of Radius and G4 Productions' "Before We Go" at ArcLight Cinemas on September 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)
Disney Pixar enlisted Chris Evans for an interesting new…mission…we’ll say! Is this a Buzz Lightyear origin story? We don’t have much to go on other than a promise from Chris this will be epic and exciting!
#LIGHTYEAR
Guess we’ll have to wait to see!