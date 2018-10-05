Chris Evans and Golden Retrievers: A Twitter Account

Chris Evans has announced he’s officially hanging up the Captain America shield but that doesn’t mean the love affair is over!
Sadness looms after the announcement from Chris Evans that he will no longer be playing Captain America. If that news has you shook to your core, perhaps I can offer you something to help begin the healing process.
One wise and ambitious twitter account has taken two things we love the most and combined them into something smile-worthy. Allow me to introduce you to @retrievans. Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers. You’re welcome.
