Chris Brown And Usher Got Into A Fight At A Roller Rink

Source: YouTube

TMZ got video of an argument that led to a fight between Chris Brown and Usher at a roller rink. They were both performing Saturday night at the “Lovers & Friends” music festival, and neither referenced the fight that went down the night before. Usher and Brown are very close, and the party was actually to celebrate Chris’s 34th birthday, and lots of celebrities were there.

The issue was over Brown’s scrapped Michael Jackson tribute at the AMAs last year. He blames Teyana Taylor, who was at the party, for being the reason it was cut. Brown wanted Usher to kick her out, and things escalated quickly. Sources said Usher’s nose was bleeding after the fight, but you couldn’t see any evidence that happened during his performance.

