Choose Your Trip: Trippin’ America Contest Rules

July 5, 2024 8:22AM EDT
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR CHOOSE YOUR TRIP: TRIPPIN’ AMERICA 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES: 

https://www.alphamediausa.com/choose-your-trip-trippin-america-contest-rules/ 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://www.alphamediausa.com/reglas-especificas-del-concurso-trippin-america-2024/ 

 

