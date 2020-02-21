Chipotle Is Working On Cauliflower Rice
Chipotle is currently working on more plant-based alternatives like cauliflower rice to offer customers.
The chain is looking to include additional choices for people that don’t eat meat or follow different diet plans.
Cauliflower rice is one such option Chipotle is looking into for their low-carb customers.
They’re also working on more items made from black beans. Overall, Chipotle is aiming to make their meatless menu options above average.
I’m sure the cauliflower rice will be amazing in a bowl and a burrito too. The real question is…will it be cilantro lime flavored?!