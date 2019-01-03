Chipotle Hops on the Whole 30 and Keto Train this Winter

Welcome to the new “lifestyle bowls” at Chipotle, a way to eat healthy and they’re helping you.

The menu items are aimed at people on paleo, Whole 30 and keto eating plans.

The Paleo Salad Bowl has barbacoa, romaine lettuce, fajita veggies, green salsa, and guacamole. The Whole30 Salad Bowl has carnitas, romaine lettuce, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole. The Keto Salad Bowl contains carnitas, romaine lettuce, red salsa, cheese, and guacamole.

Sure, you could have gotten these combinations before but Chipotle took a cue from what people were ordering and decided to put it together for you.