Chipotle Giving Healthcare Facilities Free Burrito Boxes

Apr 1, 2020 @ 11:32am

Chipotle is helping frontline medical workers during the pandemic.

To celebrate National Burrito Day on April 2nd, Chipotle and DoorDash are offering free burrito boxes.

To claim yours, you must register online by 11:59 pm ET Wednesday night. The boxes include either 25 or 50 burritos. Your facility must be within 15 miles of a Chipotle location and there is one box per location.

Chipotle and DoorDash hope to deliver 50,000 burritos to workers between April 6th and 10th.

