Chip Gaines Is Making Dreams Come True With ChipStarter

Chip Gaines from Fixer Upper is launching a contest called Chipstarter, looking for anyone with a big goal they want to accomplish.

He wants to help people make dreams come true!  It’s open to anyone 13 years or older.  Just make a two minute video that will captivate his attention and submit it between September 4 and 10!

Last year, he named six winners from more than 2,700 video submissions. In the year since, the organization has arranged to send a military veteran to photography school, got a small baseball bat company certified with the MLB, and helped purchase a home that will become a safe hangout for boys in a high-poverty area.

BTW…Joanna recently gave birth to their fifth child. The Today show detailed how they viewed it as a gift..

 

