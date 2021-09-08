Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Newest Home Is Available To Rent On Airbnb

Chip and Joanna Gaines have put their latest Magnolia home, Hillcrest Cottage, for rent on Airbnb. It’s in Waco, Texas on the grounds of the Hillcrest Estate property and is described as a “charming” one bed, one bath home was once a carriage house for Hillcrest Estate. There’s also an office nook and a private patio.
Cozy, relaxing, and just right for a solo trip or a getaway for two: Hillcrest Cottage, our newest vacation rental. Head to https://t.co/CVto9x0pik for a closer look and to book your stay! #VisitMagnolia pic.twitter.com/i55tN6jQTt
— visitmagnolia (@visitmagnolia) September 3, 2021
Cozy, relaxing, and just right for a solo trip or a getaway for two: Hillcrest Cottage, our newest vacation rental. Head to https://t.co/CVto9x0pik for a closer look and to book your stay! #VisitMagnolia pic.twitter.com/i55tN6jQTt
— visitmagnolia (@visitmagnolia) September 3, 2021
There’s a private backyard and an indoor fireplace and will cost you anywhere from $395 to $445 a night. If you want to see more and book it…here you go!
MORE HERE