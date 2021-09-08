      Weather Alert

Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Newest Home Is Available To Rent On Airbnb

Sep 8, 2021 @ 6:00am

Chip and Joanna Gaines have put their latest Magnolia home, Hillcrest Cottage, for rent on Airbnb.  It’s in Waco, Texas on the grounds of the Hillcrest Estate property and is described as a “charming” one bed, one bath home was once a carriage house for Hillcrest Estate. There’s also an office nook and a private patio.

There’s a private backyard and an indoor fireplace and will cost you anywhere from $395 to $445 a night. If you want to see more and book it…here you go!

 

View On AirbnbMagnolia’s Hillcrest Cottage

 

MORE HERE

