Chip and Joanna Gaines Miss Life Before Cameras

Chip and Joanna Gaines miss life before the camera, but don’t get them wrong, they love what they have been able to build. The Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna’s entire TV network, is getting ready to launch in partnership with Discovery so they have been reflecting on how it all began.
Chip out working on projects and Joanna working the shop, both of them daydreaming about what they could do. Well, we’d say they more than did it. One of the things they’ve loved the most is being able to lift other other amazing craftsman and artists along with them.
