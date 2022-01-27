      Weather Alert

Chiefs Fans Donate $178,000 To Buffalo Children’s Hospital After Stunning Win Over The Bills

Jan 27, 2022 @ 7:34am

Kansas City Chiefs fans donated some $178,000 to a Buffalo Children’s hospital – with many contributions coming in increments of $13 – after the Chiefs shocked the Buffalo Bills in the final 13 seconds of regulation during their divisional-round playoff matchup on Sunday.

Donations from Chiefs fanatics began rolling in after a Facebook post from the fan page Chiefs Kingdom Memes suggested fans donate to the children’s hospital. The man who runs the account, Kansas City native Brett Fitgerald he first decided to donate $13 to Mahomes’s nonprofit, “15 And The Mahomies,” and shared his idea to social media. “Then a friend of mine was talking with a buddy from Buffalo, and he said, ‘If the Bills had won, they likely would have been donating to Mahomes’ charity. We should donate to Josh Allen’s charity.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I like that. You’re right.’” 

And LOTS of Chiefs fans jumped on board!

 

