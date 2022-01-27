Chiefs Fans Donate $178,000 To Buffalo Children’s Hospital After Stunning Win Over The Bills

Kansas City Chiefs fans donated some $178,000 to a Buffalo Children’s hospital – with many contributions coming in increments of $13 – after the Chiefs shocked the Buffalo Bills in the final 13 seconds of regulation during their divisional-round playoff matchup on Sunday.
Donations from Chiefs fanatics began rolling in after a Facebook post from the fan page Chiefs Kingdom Memes suggested fans donate to the children’s hospital. The man who runs the account, Kansas City native Brett Fitgerald he first decided to donate $13 to Mahomes’s nonprofit, “15 And The Mahomies,” and shared his idea to social media. “Then a friend of mine was talking with a buddy from Buffalo, and he said, ‘If the Bills had won, they likely would have been donating to Mahomes’ charity. We should donate to Josh Allen’s charity.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I like that. You’re right.’”
And LOTS of Chiefs fans jumped on board!
An incredible $178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wWXvDXxjXF
— Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022
