99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chiefs And Eagles Fans Attend Super Bowl Together For A Special Reason

February 12, 2023 5:27PM EST
Share

When John Gladwell and Billy Welsh met during their service with the Marine Corps in North Carolina, they weren’t fast friends. It was years later when Welsh announced online he needed a kidney, that Gladwell reached out wanting to help. Gladwell said he was motivated in thinking about Welsh and his 2-year-old son saying, “I wanted him to have dad going to Eagles games, Phillies games, Flyers, 76ers all of that.” Even better, Gladwell was a match and the surgery happened in 2020. They shared their story on Today, “You never leave a brother behind. Marines are a band of brothers. We don’t leave someone behind.”

According to the Today show, the Eagle’s president contacted the Chiefs and set it up for the two to be at the Super Bowl together!

 

More about:
Billy Welsh
Chiefs
donation
Eagles
John Gladwell
kidney
marines
Super Bowl

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

CAL 7th Grade Boys Win State Basketball Title
4

What We Know About Rihanna's Halftime Show
5

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE