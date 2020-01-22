      Weather Alert

Chicken Nugget Bouquets For Valentine’s Day?

Jan 22, 2020 @ 10:46am

Flowers for Valentine’s Day can be an expensive way to say ‘I Love You.” How about appealing to your loved one’s stomach for half the price?

Food bouquets are the trendy way to show you affection and also feed that someone special with their favorite snack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My girlfriend knows me so well ❤️ Happy Valentines Day everyone! #valentines #chickennuggetbouquet #bouquet

A post shared by Plant Based Foodie 🌱 (@londonontfoodie) on

Chicken nugget bouquets are the most popular. They have been seen a lot on social media. Delish says the do-it-yourself gift looks best with 24 nuggets. Just get some bamboo skewers, a vase, some baby’s breath, and ribbon and you can make it look lovely and delicious.

 

 

In case chicken nuggets aren’t your jam, some people have made bouquets from mini hamburgers, beef jerky, pizza, and mini-donuts.

