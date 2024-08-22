99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chick Fil A Launching A Family-Friendly Streaming Service

August 22, 2024 8:01AM EDT
Chick-Fil-A is breaking into the entertainment world with its own streaming platform offering family-friendly unscripted shows. One of the first projects in the pipeline is a game show from the producers of Spin The Wheel and The Wall.

There is potential for scripted and animated content, too, with producer Brian Gibson (Top Gear, The X Factor) leading the programming and looking for various creators. They aren’t the only company looking to dip their toe in creating programming, including Lyft and Airbnb, who have also launched their own shows.

 

