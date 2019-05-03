Chewbacca Star Peter Mayhew Has Passed at Age 74

Peter Mayhew, known primarily for his role as the lovable Wookie, Chewbacca in the Star Wars saga has passed away at the age of 74.

Peter Mayhew has passed away at his north Texas home with his family by his side. He was 74 years old. Recently, Mayhew had undergone spinal surgery in hopes of improving his mobility. His family share the tragic news on his twitter account.

Mayhew had small acting roles before being cast in the Star Wars saga. At the time (1977), George Lucas needed someone taller than Darth Vader. Towering at 7 foot 3 inches, Peter Mayhew fit the bill nicely. He would go on to act as the lovable yet formidable Chewbacca in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Revenge of the Sith (2005) and The Force Awakens (2015).

