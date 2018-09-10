Cher Is Touring Again…And Isn’t A Fan Of Cher

Cher announced her first tour in five years…the Here We Go Again Tour, and it’s coming to Louisville.

It starts January 17th in Fort Myers, Florida and ends May 18th in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is expected to perform her biggest hits as well as songs from her ABBA tribute album, “Dancing Queen” which is out on September 28th. She said on Ellen she likes this album even though she’s not a fan of Cher.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM. She will be at the KFC Yum Center February 4th.

She also played Musical Chers on The Late Late Show with James Corden…