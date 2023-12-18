99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cher Is A Little Bitter About Not Being Nominated For The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

December 18, 2023 8:31AM EST
Cher shared some pretty strong thoughts about getting repeatedly snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But even though she’s bitter about not even being nominated, now she says you couldn’t even pay her to be inducted!

During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, she explained she’s been eligible for induction since 1991, but has never been nominated. “You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m not kidding you,” Cher told Kelly. “I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

It notable that Cher just earned her newest No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart with her song “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” making her only the second artist ever to have No. 1 songs spanning 7 decades, after the Rolling Stones. “It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher told Kelly. “And I’m not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

