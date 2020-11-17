Chef Edward Lee Helps Feed JCPS Families
JCPS has been feeding over 300,000 children since the pandemic began, a crucial piece of the COVID puzzle, but now they’re getting some relief from a famed Louisville chef and restaurateur.
Chef Edward Lee saw a recent report that 8 million people are slipping into poverty because of the pandemic, and while he can’t help them all, he figured he could start chipping away in Louisville, one family meal at a time.
With the help of JCPS, Louisville Metro, Humana, Churchill Downs and Audi, he’s hoping “take the stigma, you know, out of accepting a free meal.” And this hasn’t just helped families, Lee rallied the troops and got 50 unemployed chefs back in the kitchen to turn out 9,000 meals a week that serve four people all out of Churchill Downs’ massive kitchen.
