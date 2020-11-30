Chef David Chang Wins $1 Million for Charity in History-Marking ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
‘Who Wants to Be A Millionaire’ has been inviting celebrities on to play for a charity of their choice for 20 years, but not once has a celebrity ever taken the top prize. Until now.
Chef and restaurateur David Chang just made history on Sunday night alongside host Jimmy Kimmel as he let his confidence take over and answer the final question. He had two choices, get it right and win $1 million, or get it wrong and go all the way back to $32,000. The final question “Although he and his wife never touched a light switch for fear of being shocked, who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?”
He chose correctly.