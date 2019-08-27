      Weather Alert

Cheetos To Bring Back Halloween Bag Of Bones

Aug 27, 2019 @ 1:33pm

Since it’s late August and the pumpkin spicing of all foods and drinks has already commenced, it’s time to start thinking more about Halloween.

Cheetos is rumored to be gearing up for the holiday, with Instagram account LA Snackdown claiming the brand will bring back their “Bag of Bones” on October 6.

The limited-edition version changes Cheetos’ normal cheese-flavored puffed treats into the shape of heads, ribcages, hands, and bones. Eaters can then build their own monster skeletons while snacking.

 

 

TAGS
bag of bones cheese Cheetos flamin hot Halloween snacks
