“Cheesing” Your Kids is The Worst But Best Internet Trend YET!

“Cheesing” doesn’t mean just smiling for your selfie anymore. It means throwing a slice of cheese at someone unexpectedly and it STICKS!!!

We get that it’s kind of bad, but come on. It’s kind of hilarious. Here’s the best part: You can “cheese” whenever!! They don’t have to be sleeping! It doesn’t have to be American cheese! It doesn’t matter. All cheeses are welcomed here. You’re welcome for introducing you to your newest prank!

