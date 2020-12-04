Cheesecake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Bark Cheesecake
Guyssss… The Cheesecake Factory announced that Peppermint Bark Cheesecake will be back on menus for the holiday season. It’s a white chocolate cheesecake swirled with chunks of chocolate peppermint bark, topped with white chocolate mousse, and sprinkled with chopped peppermint!!! You know that peppermint bark you constantly munch on once Christmas gets closer? Imagine that in cake form. Yeah, whatever you’re imagining it’s EVEN BETTER. Promise.
The cake is available by the slice and also as a 10-inch cake that is perfect for storing in your fridge and sharing with the fam.
