      Weather Alert

Check Out The World’s First Socially Distant Concert Venue

Aug 13, 2020 @ 8:29am
Audience At Outdoor Music Festival

England just debuted its’ first socially distant concert venue, a former horse track turned concert venue featuring socially distanced pods!

The new concert series in England featured the artist Sam Fender on Tuesday night with pod like platforms built up all over the arena. Everyone was on their own separate platforms filled with their own chairs and separated from one another. The whole venue could possibly seat up to 20,000 people and plans to have a whole concert lineup coming up.

Honestly…if this is the future of outdoor festivals, this could be pretty cool.

TAGS
concert England Live Music music sam fender socially distanced venue
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE