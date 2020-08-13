Check Out The World’s First Socially Distant Concert Venue
Audience At Outdoor Music Festival
England just debuted its’ first socially distant concert venue, a former horse track turned concert venue featuring socially distanced pods!
The new concert series in England featured the artist Sam Fender on Tuesday night with pod like platforms built up all over the arena. Everyone was on their own separate platforms filled with their own chairs and separated from one another. The whole venue could possibly seat up to 20,000 people and plans to have a whole concert lineup coming up.
Honestly…if this is the future of outdoor festivals, this could be pretty cool.