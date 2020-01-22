Check Out Lizzo on the Cover of Rolling Stone

YES Lizzo YES! The embodiment of girl power is now gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and we are HERE for it!
@lizzobeeating appears on our latest cover. The eight-time #Grammy nominee talks about dealing with haters, the bizarre rise of "Truth Hurts," bouncing back from heartbreak, the body-positivity movement and more. "We eventually get used to everything," she says. "So people just gon' have to get used to my ass."
"As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman… I'm making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period." – Lizzo
"We eventually get used to everything… So people just gon' have to get used to my ass." – Lizzo
