      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

Check Out ‘AGT’ Judges’ Houses

Jul 16, 2020 @ 7:29am

Heidi Klum has a framed picture of Simon Cowell…shouldn’t they all?? LOL

TAGS
AGT House judges tour
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE