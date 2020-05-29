‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Cast Reunites for a Good Cause

The nostalgia is real here lately so the cast of Cheaper by the Dozen got in on the action for a good cause!
Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨👩👧👦 #wearefamily Help feed families with us: @NoKidHungry @bonniehunt_real @piperperabo @kevingeeschmidt @alysonstoner @jonathanjacob77 @morganyorkwrites @shane_kinsman @brentkinsman7 @itsfordog @_blakewoodruff_
The “Cheaper By The Dozen” Cast Reunited On Instagram And My Heart Is So Full https://t.co/xBWEuXzReh
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 27, 2020
Anyone else feeling old as hell?