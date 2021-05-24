Chayce Beckham Wins ‘American Idol’
Spoiler alert! There’s a new American Idol champion! Chayce Beckham has become the season four winner. Beckham beat out Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence after his moving performance of The Beatles hit, “Blackbird.”
Beckham beat drug addiction and “really tough times” according to his mother, Windie Lynn Person. Last week Beckham performed his original song, “23” which was written by the singer after a “big turning point” in his life, the song quickly hit number one in the country chart after its release.
The three-hour American Idol finale included performances by Macklemore, Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Chaka Khan, Mickey Guyton, Leona Lewis, Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow, and Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.