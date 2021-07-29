      Weather Alert

Charlotte and Miranda’s Kids Are Grown And Others Who Will Pop Up In ‘SATC’ Revival

Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:30am

We have to wait until January to see “And Just Like That”, but more tidbits are getting spilled from the set!  Charlotte’s daughters are grown, as is Miranda’s son Brady.  Mr. Big’s ex-wife (that he cheated on with Carrie), played by Bridget Moynahan, pops up. The plot involves Carrie and Big embroiled in a bitter divorce.

 

It was reportedly at the very beginning Kim Cattrall’s Samantha would not be a part of this one, but an insider says the door is open. “The ladies love and value her and would love to see her on the new show. The whole point of this series is to show that friendships evolve and change over time, so Kim is always welcome to come home.” “If Kim’s reps called us now and said she was available – we’d book her on the first flight to New York. There’s still time.” 

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
And Just Like That HBO Max Kim Cattrall Revival Samantha SATC
POPULAR POSTS
Seagull Smacks Girl In The Face On An Amusement Park Ride
Ohio Dad Of 10 Buys Ice Cream To Run With His Two Kids With Down Syndrome
You Laugh You Lose: Never Gonna Give You "Up"
THIS Is The Picture That Sparked Ryan Seacrest and Selena Gomez Rumors
Kentuckians Win Gold At The Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On