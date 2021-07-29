Charlotte and Miranda’s Kids Are Grown And Others Who Will Pop Up In ‘SATC’ Revival

We have to wait until January to see “And Just Like That”, but more tidbits are getting spilled from the set! Charlotte’s daughters are grown, as is Miranda’s son Brady. Mr. Big’s ex-wife (that he cheated on with Carrie), played by Bridget Moynahan, pops up. The plot involves Carrie and Big embroiled in a bitter divorce.
It was reportedly at the very beginning Kim Cattrall’s Samantha would not be a part of this one, but an insider says the door is open. “The ladies love and value her and would love to see her on the new show. The whole point of this series is to show that friendships evolve and change over time, so Kim is always welcome to come home.” “If Kim’s reps called us now and said she was available – we’d book her on the first flight to New York. There’s still time.”
