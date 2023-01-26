Charlie Puth Uses His Doorbell In A Song…And It’s A Banger

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Charlie Puth performs onstage during 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2017 at Amalie Arena on December 16, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

We LOVE how Charlie Puth shares his creative process on his socials…he’s entertaining, and it shows his genius. And sometimes, inspiration can come from the most unexpected sources…like his doorbell?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

BTW…this sounds like a BANGER we need him to release to radio ASAP. BTW…remember the one time he was in our studio and spun the Wheel of Songs? He made up a song about…hair gel.