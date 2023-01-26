99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Charlie Puth Uses His Doorbell In A Song…And It’s A Banger

January 26, 2023 10:34AM EST
Share
Charlie Puth Uses His Doorbell In A Song…And It’s A Banger
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Charlie Puth performs onstage during 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2017 at Amalie Arena on December 16, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

We LOVE how Charlie Puth shares his creative process on his socials…he’s entertaining, and it shows his genius. And sometimes, inspiration can come from the most unexpected sources…like his doorbell?

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

 

BTW…this sounds like a BANGER we need him to release to radio ASAP. BTW…remember the one time he was in our studio and spun the Wheel of Songs?  He made up a song about…hair gel.

More about:
charlie puth
creative
Doorbell
inspiration
Instagram
songwriting process

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
3

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
4

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE