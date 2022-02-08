Charlie Puth Says Elton John Was Brutally Honest About His Music In 2019

Charlie Puth is opening up about some advice he got from Sir Elton John about the music he was pumping out in 2019. Elton extended an invitation to Charlie to work together on Elton’s “Lockdown Sessions”, but had some criticism before they got started.
Charlie shared this on The Kelly Clarkson Show: “Elton texted me his address when he first expressed that he wanted to work with me, which was great. He was brutally honest with me,” Puth said. “He told me my 2019 music sucked, and I agree with him. It was not good.” Naturally, you might think this ego blow might affect how he was able to try to create music with Elton…but it didn’t. “He basically said I could make a lot better music, and he said that I should just make it myself, like I always do,” he added. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the first person that ever said that to me,’ but I was thinking the exact same thing when he said that.”
