WANTAGH, NY - JUNE 16: Charlie Puth performs at 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

You had your shot. (Not really.) But bad news… Charlie’s got a girlfriend. At least that’s absolutely what it looks like in his latest Instagram:

Now we know WHO turns him on like a Light Switch. It’s this cute chick!