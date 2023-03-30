Charlie Puth Puts Out A Short Film With Sabrina Carpenter Ahead Of New Song

Source: YouTube

Charlie Puth is teasing a new song with Dan + Shay tomorrow with a short film featuring a turbulent love story between him and Sabrina Carpenter.

In the YouTube comments, he wrote:

To date I’ve made 34 music videos, and they rarely feel like they say the whole truth about a song. There’s always more to say, and it’s usually just outside the music. It’s more in the moments, and that’s how my brain has always processed things – finally, I was able to make something to recreate truly what this song means to me. I cannot wait for you to hear it. But first, you have to watch the movie – I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. Thank you endlessly to Sabrina Carpenter, for your trust and immense talent – you carried us. Thank you to Phillip R. Lopez & Matthew Daniel Siskin and the entire film crew for bringing this to life. “That’s Not How This Works” (feat. Dan + Shay) drops tomorrow at 9pm PT.

So where does Sabrina fall into this song? She’s already teasing the remix to the song on her Instagram. That version will come out April 14!

You excited for “That’s Not How This Works?”