Charlie Puth Is Getting His Own Show

WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: Charlie Puth performs at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

You’ve seen countless video of Charlie Puth saying things like “what if there were a song…” and then making songs from sounds he hears in the natural world into full-blown songs.

Now it’s becoming a full-blow SHOW. Variety reports that Roku will have an unscripted show possibly called “Charlie Makes A Record.” It’s a working title.