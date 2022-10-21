Charlie Puth Is “Definitely” In Love

Charlie Puth is spilling some personal tea in that he’s in a relationship and that he’s “definitely” in love! He’s not disclosing many details other than it’s someone he’s grown up with and known a long time.

“She’s always been very, very nice to me,” he adds. “I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.” If it gets to the point where he pops the question, the media won’t know about it. “I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much.”

