Charli XCX Identifies The Single Greatest Song Of All Time

Source: YouTube

It didn’t take Charli XCX very long to decide that “the single greatest song of all time” is Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” from 1998. Charli would have been about 6 years old when it came out, so maybe she was bumpin’ that one hard as a kid.

She revealed her choice on a throwback interview with Jimmy Fallon posted from The Tonight Show. The show likely reposted the interview in support of Charli’s recent successes with the brat album, but you’ll see them talk about her album at the time, Crash.

In the interview, Charli talks about having worked with Cardi B, Rita Ora, and Bebe Rexha, but never having met in the same room. Unfortunately that lead to either Cardi or her team misnamed Charli as “Charli STD” instead of her actual stage name, “Charli XCX.” Charli keeps a good, lighthearted attitude about the mistake.

We also learn that Charli thinks the best kind of music to listen to after a breakup is upbeat and iconic,

I would say get out of the emo phase, like, immediately and go for, like, an iconic piece of art. Like, “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas.

Charli’s new album, brat, is out now: