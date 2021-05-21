      Weather Alert

Charles Barkley Gave Back To His Alma Mater In A Big Way

May 21, 2021 @ 6:24am
Charles Barkley gave back in a huge way for his alma mater Leeds City Schools in Alabama during the pandemic by donating laptops and WiFi hotspots for students learning from home. Now he’s gifting 226 employees of the school each $1000!

https://twitter.com/WVTM13/status/1394772564652736518?s=20

The school thanked Barkley for his continuous support over the years on Tuesday … saying, “We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year.”

The school adds Barkley has privately donated more than $3 million in scholarship money to Leeds graduates over the years … and has remained supportive of the boys and girls basketball programs.

Fun fact: Barkley helped the team reach the state semifinals his senior year there in 1981.

SOURCE

 

TAGS
Charles Barkley donation Leeds City School school
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Ariana Grande
Try Not To Cry Happy Tears With This 14-Year-Old Telling Her Dad She Made The Drill Team
You Can Get a Season Pass to Dairy Queen for Free Blizzards All Summer
A Guy Wrestled An Alligator To Save His Dog
Ariana Grande Got Secretly Married This Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE