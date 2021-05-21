Listen
Charles Barkley Gave Back To His Alma Mater In A Big Way
May 21, 2021 @ 6:24am
Charles Barkley gave back in a huge way for his alma mater Leeds City Schools in Alabama during the pandemic by donating laptops and WiFi hotspots for students learning from home. Now he’s gifting 226 employees of the school each $1000!
https://twitter.com/WVTM13/status/1394772564652736518?s=20
The school thanked Barkley for his continuous support over the years on Tuesday … saying,
“We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year.”
The school adds Barkley has privately donated more than $3 million in scholarship money to Leeds graduates over the years … and has remained supportive of the boys and girls basketball programs.
Fun fact: Barkley helped the team reach the state semifinals his senior year there in 1981.
SOURCE
TAGS
Charles Barkley
donation
Leeds City School
school
