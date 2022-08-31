Charlbi Dean Unexpectedly Dies At 32

Charlbi Dean, who stars in the new film Triangle Of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or, this year, died Monday in NYC at 32 from a sudden, undisclosed illness. Earlier in the year, she had said she “had the best year making this [movie] during one of the hardest times in my life”.

The South African born actress was active on her social media, with her final post shared several days ago.