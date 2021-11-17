Charity Breaks A Guinness World Record While Collecting Socks For The Homeless

A California charity collected about 80,000 socks for the homeless and broke a Guinness World Record while doing it! The Fresno Mission said started with a goal of stretching the sock line at least 7 miles.
The CEO of the mission said:”We looked around, like, ‘Hey, we’re lacking certain things and one of them was socks, which is really a tool for us so, we said, ‘Hey what if we did a sock drive? And hey what if we did something really cool and break the world record?'”
It took them about six months to collect the socks before putting them onto a clothes line that ended up covering a total distance of 7.39 miles. The current record for the longest line of socks listed by Guinness is 3.77 miles, and was assembled in Halverde, Germany, in 2014.
The socks will now be distributed to the homeless by the Fresno Mission and various partner organizations.