Charges Against Alec Baldwin To Be Dropped In “Rust” Shooting

Source: YouTube

Looks like Alec Baldwin will escape charges in the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. His attorneys said in a statement: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January and were looking at a prison sentence as long as five years if convicted. Prosecutors dropped firearm enhancement the next month, which reduced the maximum sentence to 18 months.

It’s not clear if the charges could be refiled, nor whether the charge would also be dropped against Gutierrez-Reed. Her attorneys said that they “fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”