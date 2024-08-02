99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chappell Roan Channels Marie Antoinette And Wrestling At Chicago Shows

August 2, 2024 12:10PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Self-proclaimed “Midwest Princess” Chappell Roan is right at home in the Midwest in Chicago this week for Lollapalooza where her looks were over the top as always!

Before her Lolla set, she did a show at The Vic Theatre in Chicago dressed at Marie Antoinette.

She crowd packed in for her 5pm set at Lollapalooza on Thursday to see her dressed at a wrestler:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza)

Chappell has talked before about her fashion inspirations and collaborating with her stylists on The Tonight Show:

Well, my stylist, Genesis Webb, and I just, like, um, we pull from drag. We pull from horror movies. We pull from burlesque. We pull from theatre.  Like, I love looking pretty and scary. And like — Or like, pretty and tacky. Or pretty — like… Or just not pretty. I love that too.

I just think it’s just not serious.

UPROXX reports her Lolla setlist was as follows:

  1. Femininomenon
  2. Naked In Manhattan
  3. Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
  4. Love Me Anyway
  5. Picture You
  6. Hot To Go!
  7. After Midnight
  8. Casual
  9. The Subway
  10. Red Wine Supernova
  11. Good Luck, Babe!
  12. My Kink Is Karma
  13. Pink Pony Club

 

More about:
celebrity news
Chappell Roan
Chicago
Fashion
Lollapalooza

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
4

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
5

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE