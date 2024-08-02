Chappell Roan Channels Marie Antoinette And Wrestling At Chicago Shows

Source: YouTube

Self-proclaimed “Midwest Princess” Chappell Roan is right at home in the Midwest in Chicago this week for Lollapalooza where her looks were over the top as always!

Before her Lolla set, she did a show at The Vic Theatre in Chicago dressed at Marie Antoinette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

She crowd packed in for her 5pm set at Lollapalooza on Thursday to see her dressed at a wrestler:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza)

Chappell has talked before about her fashion inspirations and collaborating with her stylists on The Tonight Show:

Well, my stylist, Genesis Webb, and I just, like, um, we pull from drag. We pull from horror movies. We pull from burlesque. We pull from theatre. Like, I love looking pretty and scary. And like — Or like, pretty and tacky. Or pretty — like… Or just not pretty. I love that too. I just think it’s just not serious.

UPROXX reports her Lolla setlist was as follows: