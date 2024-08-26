99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chappell Roan Address Creepy Fan Behavior

August 26, 2024 1:41PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Chappell Roan is feeling the love from her fans. At the same time, she’s feeling scared. She’s dealt with unpleasant encounters when it comes to her personal space and that of her family. She’s being clear about what’s okay and what’s not when it comes to interacting with people whether they’re famous or not.

@chappellroanDo not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.♬ original sound – chappell roan

She took a moment on her TikTok to address unwelcome behavior from fans when it comes to stalking and harassment, but it didn’t stop there. She went on to make a lengthy Instagram post:

She thinks it’s weird to think you know a person just because you’ve seen them online. She wants to make it clear that it’s okay for her to say no to a hug or a picture with someone. She’s setting boundaries with fans as her fames continues to pick up around her songs “Pink Pony Club,” “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Hot To Go!”

