Channing Tatum’s New Movie Shines Light On Veteran Struggles

Feb 18, 2022 @ 5:37am

Channing Tatum  stars in “Dog” about a soldier’s transition to civilian life while on a road trip with a service dog. It’s a comedy, but also shines a light on struggles and issues that veterans face after military life. It’s also his directorial debut.  Channing’s relationship with his own dog played a part in how he approached his character.

You should probably also see Channing answering questions while playing with puppies…

 

He will also be seen next month in the new comedy “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt…

 

And yes…MAGIC MIKE 3 IS HAPPENING!

