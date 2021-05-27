      Weather Alert

Channing Tatum Shows Off Nearly Nudes On The 'Gram

May 27, 2021 @ 6:28am

Sure Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book and just gave an interview about being a dad….but he made it clear in a recent Instagram story that he does NOT have a #Dadbod! He captioned a pic of a selfie showing off rock-hard abs in the mirror using colorful language that he was getting readied for a scene in his latest movie, “The Lost City of D”.

Now with a name like that, and a picture like that…we have thoughts about what this project is about LOL!  But it’s a romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock due out in April.

SEE THE PIC HERE IF YOU’RE SASSY

 

