Channing Tatum Shows Off Nearly Nudes On The ‘Gram
Sure Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book and just gave an interview about being a dad….but he made it clear in a recent Instagram story that he does NOT have a #Dadbod! He captioned a pic of a selfie showing off rock-hard abs in the mirror using colorful language that he was getting readied for a scene in his latest movie, “The Lost City of D”.
Now with a name like that, and a picture like that…we have thoughts about what this project is about LOL! But it’s a romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock due out in April.
